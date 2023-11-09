Transit authority works to combat food insecurity

A bus will be parked in front of their office at 520 Juliana Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the collection of non-perishable food items.
Donations will be given to the Family Crisis Intervention Center in Parkersburg for distribution.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority is hosting a Stuff the Bus Food Drive through November 10.

A bus will be parked in front of their office at 520 Juliana Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the collection of non-perishable food items.

Any passenger boarding a bus today or tomorrow with a non-perishable food item will be provided with one free trip and transfer.

Transit authority general manager Michael Kesterson said the food drive is a way to make a positive impact on the community.

“Being here at the transit community and serving the community we like to give back to others. This is one way we can give back and help those that might be a little less fortunate. We’d like for everyone to come out and join us and help us get the bus filled up.”

Donations will be given to the Family Crisis Intervention Center in Parkersburg for distribution.

