Upcoming Veterans Day parades

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Where Time Date Start Parkersburg 10 a.m. 11/11 Parkersburg High School Vienna (Flag for Heroes event) Noon 11/11 Spencer’s Landing Marietta 10 a.m. 11/11 4th and Hart St. Ripley 10 a.m. 11/11 340 South Church St. Athens 10 a.m. 11/11 Morris Ave.

If you know of any other Veterans Day parades you can email kheron.alston@wtap.com or call (304) 485-6397.

