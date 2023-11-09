Vienna man arrested on seven charges

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Vienna man was arrested following an investigation into the distribution of materials depicting minors engaging in explicit conduct.

According to the Parkersburg Police Department (PPD), 38-year-old Robert Williamson from Vienna was arrested and charged with seven counts of distribution and exhibition of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

West Virginia Police Internet Crimes Against Children member and PPD Detective D. Miller led the investigation into Williamson.

Williamson’s bond was set at $145,000 after being arraigned in the Wood County Magistrate Court, which has since been posted.

Each charge carries a possible sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison.

