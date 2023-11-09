Williamstown defeats James Monroe, advances to Class A championship match

Williamstown defeats James Monroe to advance to the Class A volleyball championship
Williamstown defeats James Monroe to advance to the Class A volleyball championship(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets volleyball team will be playing for a third straight state championship, as the Jackets took care of business in both matches on Wednesday.

After defeating Wirt County in the early session 3-0, the Jackets turned around and eliminated the 3 seed James Monroe Mavericks in three sets, (25-20, 25-21, 25-21) and they will face off against Ritchie County in the Class A championship match on Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Jackets defeated Ritchie County in the Class A Region I Section 2 finals, as well as the Class A Region I finals last week, both matches were 3-1 Williamstown victories.

Williamstown defeated Ritchie County back in the 2021 championship match, and defeated Buffalo in the 2022 championship match.

Senior Claire Strobl led the way for Williamstown with 22 kills in Wednesday night’s match.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio voters will head to the polls to weigh in on abortion access, recreational marijuana...
ELECTION | Where to find results
Ohio general election information: voting hours, ID requirement
Ohio general election information: voting hours, ID requirement
Unofficial Belpre election results are in.
Belpre mayor and multiple other races are decided - unofficial results
Ohio voters will head to the polls to weigh in on abortion access, recreational marijuana...
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so
W.Va. woman faces felony charges for alleged human smuggling in Arizona
W.Va. woman faces charges for alleged human smuggling in Arizona

Latest News

Williamstown vs. Wirt County Class A Volleyball Quarterfinals
Williamstown vs. Wirt County Class A Volleyball
Parkersburg South vs. Morgantown Class AAA Volleyball Quarterfinals
Parkersburg South vs. Morgantown Class AAA Volleyball
Williamstown defeats Wirt County to advance to the Class A semifinals.
Williamstown defeats Wirt County, advances to Class A volleyball semifinals
Maia Johnson gets the kill for the Parkersburg South volleyball team.
Parkersburg South falls to Morgantown in first round of volleyball tournament