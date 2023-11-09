Williamstown defeats James Monroe, advances to Class A championship match

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets volleyball team will be playing for a third straight state championship, as the Jackets took care of business in both matches on Wednesday.

After defeating Wirt County in the early session 3-0, the Jackets turned around and eliminated the 3 seed James Monroe Mavericks in three sets, (25-20, 25-21, 25-21) and they will face off against Ritchie County in the Class A championship match on Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Jackets defeated Ritchie County in the Class A Region I Section 2 finals, as well as the Class A Region I finals last week, both matches were 3-1 Williamstown victories.

Williamstown defeated Ritchie County back in the 2021 championship match, and defeated Buffalo in the 2022 championship match.

Senior Claire Strobl led the way for Williamstown with 22 kills in Wednesday night’s match.

