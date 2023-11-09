Williamstown Middle/High School holds Veterans Day ceremony

Williamstown Middle/High School holds Veterans Day ceremony
By Phyllis Smith and Alexa Griffey
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown Middle/High School had a Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday.

The program talked about the history of Veterans Day and veterans from different wars were introduced. There was even a veteran from World War II.

The organizer of the event, who is a teacher at Williamstown High School, said the students go above and beyond to show their respect for veterans.

“And they’re always so respectful to our veterans and our veterans just love seeing the young people and what they are doing and talking with them and the students every year say, ‘I just met the coolest guy today’ and his wife was so sweet and it’s just so neat to see that connection,” said Kelly Hendrickson, organizer.

Veterans Day is this Saturday, November 11, 2023.

