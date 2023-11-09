Williamstown wins 3rd straight volleyball title

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A big win for the Williamstown high school volleyball team.

The Yellow Jackets beat Ritchie County 3-0 to win their third straight Class A Volleyball championship.

2023 WVSSAC State Volleyball Class A Champions - Williamstown pic.twitter.com/hlQ7ybekZR — WVSSAC (@wvssac) November 9, 2023

Williamstown did not drop a single set in the tournament.

WTAP Sports’ Ryan Wilson was in Charleston for the action. We will have all the highlights and reaction on WTAP News @ 6 and our evening newscasts.

