Williamstown wins 3rd straight volleyball title

(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A big win for the Williamstown high school volleyball team.

The Yellow Jackets beat Ritchie County 3-0 to win their third straight Class A Volleyball championship.

Williamstown did not drop a single set in the tournament.

WTAP Sports’ Ryan Wilson was in Charleston for the action. We will have all the highlights and reaction on WTAP News @ 6 and our evening newscasts.

