Daybreak Kitchen: Bacon-Cran Pecan Brussel Sprouts

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ahead of Thanksgiving, Chef Sebastian Walker is showing Henry and Alexa some easy and delicious things to cook for the holiday! In this week’s Daybreak Kitchen, Chef Sebastian shows an easy side dish option. The recipe for the Bacon-Cran Pecan Brussel Sprouts can be found below. You can check out the Changed Plate on Facebook and even look into the classes they provide here!

Bacon-Cran Pecan Brussel Sprouts

Ingredients (Creates 4 servings):

12 oz Brussels sprouts ends trimmed, yellow leaves removed

2 tablespoons olive oil

¼ teaspoon salt

4 slices bacon cooked and chopped

1 cup toasted pecans

½ cup dried cranberries

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 F.

2. Slice all Brussels sprouts in half.

3. In a medium bowl, combine halved Brussels sprouts, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, salt, and toss to combine.

4. Place Brussels sprouts on the baking sheet, cut side down.

5. Roast in the oven at 400 F for about 25 minutes. During the last 5-10 minutes of roasting, turn them over for even browning, the cut sides should be partially charred but not blackened.

6. For best results, briefly soak the dried cranberries in hot water. Bring a small pot of water to boil.

7. Add dried cranberries to a medium bowl. Pour hot water over the cranberries and soak them for about 10 minutes. Drain.

8. In a large bowl, combine roasted Brussels sprouts, warm chopped cooked bacon, toasted pecans, and soaked dried cranberries. Toss everything together. The olive oil from Brussels sprouts and fats from bacon should be enough to coat the ingredients. If desired, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil to mix with the salad (optional)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.