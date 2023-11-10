‘It had me shaking’: 9-year-old boy has frightening encounter with rattlesnake

A 9-year-old Florida boy came face-to-face with one of the most venomous snakes in the world on Wednesday. (Source: WESH, STILL PHOTO, CNN)
By Michelle Meredith, WESH via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:31 PM EST
LONGWOOD, Fla. (WESH) - A 9-year-old had a close encounter with a deadly diamondback rattlesnake in Florida.

Angelo Owens said he found the snake, which was nearly 4 feet long, in the back of his grandmother’s yard.

“It had me shaking a little bit,” he said.

It all started Wednesday when he was hanging out at his grandmother’s house in the Longwood area when he spotted the snake in the yard.

“I thought it was a stuffed animal,” he said.

Angelo said his family thought it was a garden snake until they saw and heard it.

“It had a real loud hiss. You could hear it maybe two to three houses away, it was loud,” Alex Owens, Angelo’s father, said.

Bob Cross, central Florida’s renowned critter catcher, ended up wrangling the snake.

“He is a lucky boy. Had he not been wise enough to go get his mom, or if he had tried to pick it up, or get near it … this would be a different story,” Cross said.

The snake was safely taken to a new forever home at the end of the ordeal.

