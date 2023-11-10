Jan Dils Attorneys at Law hosts spaghetti dinner for veterans

Jan Dils Attorneys at Law host spaghetti dinner for veterans.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jan Dils Attorneys at Law hosted its 12th annual veterans spaghetti dinner Thursday night.

Dils said they ended up serving over 200 dinners. It was probably the best turnout they’ve ever had.

All the proceeds go toward Operation Transportation, which gives veterans in the Mid-Ohio Valley free bus passes, according to Dils.

WTAP asked her what message she hopes the dinner gives veterans.

“Our community supports you. We are blessed to have you with us today. And thank you for your service and everything you’ve done for our freedom…,” she replied.

Veterans Tuls and Deadstart are both former paratroopers. This was Deadstart’s seventh or so time coming to the event and Tuls’ first.

“Well it’s nice to feel the community welcomes and recognizes us,” Deadstart said.

Tuls said the spaghetti was fantastic.

