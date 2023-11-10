Legalized marijuana in Ohio means retraining K9 units, says Washington Co. Sheriff

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio voters chose to legalize marijuana for recreational use on Tuesday.

The new law will into effect 30 days after the election.

According to Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks, there’s still a lot up in the air about how exactly the law will will be applied and enforced. Mincks said one thing’s for certain though -- they’ll have to retrain their K9s.

Currently the dogs are trained to detect a number of drugs, including marijuana. But if a dog helps make a bust of other drugs and marijuana is present, it could pose some legal challenges with getting a conviction in court. “Did the dog hit on the marijuana, or on the fentanyl, or on the heroin, or what?” Mincks said. “And if it hit on the marijuana, which a defense attorney is certainly going to make a good argument for, then the other drugs you know, we’d have to kick them out.”

Mincks says he’s not sure at this stage how costly or lengthy the process of retraining their dogs could be.

He said there will probably have to be other changes in law enforcement too that will be come more clear over time.

