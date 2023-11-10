A look back at the Big Red Jubilee

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “You talk to somebody that’s up in years, you know, most still do remember the Big Red Jubilee,” said Chuck Lipps.

Chuck Lipps’ uncle, Carl Lipps, was the general manager of Big Red Markets. Carl loved country music and had the idea of Big Red Markets sponsoring the Big Red Jubilee.

“He was a very smart business man and knew how to put things together and organize things and plan for the program and I’m sure that he put a lot of thought into that before it started. Like I said, it took off once they got it on the air,” said Lipps.

Chuck was just a young boy at the time. The program started in 1963 and was in black and white.

“I can remember my mom telling me, ‘Hey, your Uncle Carl is going to be on TV. He’s got his own TV show now.’ I remember we lived in Belpre and we had to go out there and turn that antenna, you know, to get the WTAP signal. I know you could go in. It was very limited. I remember some of my family going to the studio, the old studio, and watching the show live. My uncle always at one point in the show he would say, “Hey, I’ve got some of my family in the audience and he put the camera on everybody,” said Lipps.

Different country music singers and bands played on the show from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday nights.

“I remember there was a lot of local musicians. I remember a guy by the name of Junior Norman. Mark Burmfield. He just passed away recently. My uncle, Charlie King, had a band together. He lived in Belpre and he was on the show. But probably the most prevalent person that was ever on there was Connie Smith,” said Lipps.

Larry Roberts worked in WTAP Radio and was recruited to be the announcer and did the commercials.

“I’ll give you a little idea of what we did. She would do two or three songs. We’ll be back right after this and then I would come up and say ‘Hey, we’ll be back to Connie just in a minute, but right now, we’re going to tell you some things about the Big Red Market: Country Time Lemonade on sale, blah blah blah. Ok, that’s it, back to Connie. And there you go,” said Roberts.

Connie Smith was the headliner of the show. She was in her early 20s at the time. The Big Red Jubilee helped launch her country music career.

“She was talented, you know, to find raw talent like that and to be able to do it live on TV and the following that she had. Country fans, I don’t know about today, but back then they were the most loyal fans for artists. They would follow you and listen to you. I see people today writing on Facebook about the Big Red Jubilee show.”

She later made her way to Nashville and became a country music star with a number-one song. She performs at the Grand Ole Opry.

“Well, she said in an interview somewhere before it ever happened, she said, “I’m going to sing at the Grand Ole Opry”. She predicted that so and that was the one thing she wanted to do. With talent like that, I mean it just was so warm. It just came through so warm on the air. She was a sweetheart you know and with talent like that it’s just bound to happen,” said Roberts.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.