Lubeck Elementary saluted veterans during program

Lubeck students saluted veterans during Veterans Day Ceremony(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBECK, W.Va. (WTAP) - Students from Lubeck Elementary sang patriotic songs, gave out gifts, and saluted veterans during their Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday.

They recognized about 60 veterans from the community throughout the ceremony.

Principal Tim Collins shares what it means to hold an event like this.

“It’s a real honor being able to get everyone into one place, call names, and present awards and gifts. It’s just a good feeling for the community and a good way to recognize our veterans,” said Collins.

Students like Ashtyn Smith passed out gifts to the veterans and met with several which meant a lot to her.

“When we met them, it felt like it touched our hearts because they sacrificed a lot to help save the world,” said Smith.

The ceremony meant just as much to the veterans according to Marine Corp. Veteran John Sprigg.

“I’m a Vietnam Veteran, and at the end of the Vietnam War, there was no welcome home or anything like that. It means a lot to come to things like this and have the kids recognize us,” said Sprigg.

