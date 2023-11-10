Makenna Huss signs with West Virginia State University for Acro and Tumbling

By Josiah Schueneman
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South senior Makenna Huss will take her talents to Institute where she will transition from cheerleading to Acro and Tumbling for the West Virginia State Yellow Jackets.

Makenna has been competing in cheer for 15 years, but she says the first time she tried Acro and Tumbling, she fell in love with the sport right away. She knew from that moment that she wanted to do it in college instead of cheerleading.

Makenna talks about the relationships she has built while being a cheerleader at Parkersburg South and how much she’ll miss her friends when she tumbles at West Virginia State University.

“Competing at South, I think I found my best friends and people that I can turn to for anything,” said Huss. “They’ll drop anything for me. That’s the one thing that I’m going to miss from cheerleading to Acro and Tumbling. Cheerleading has always been my safe spot. My best friends are always there. I’ve never had friends that aren’t in cheer that aren’t right by my side.”

