Marietta College student speaks out about transferring

Last month Marietta College cut 10 academic programs giving students the option to change their...
Last month Marietta College cut 10 academic programs giving students the option to change their major or transfer.(Hailey Lanham)
By Hailey Lanham
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Last month Marietta College cut 10 academic programs giving students the option to change their major or transfer.

We spoke to Music Education student, Megan Hill to get a student’s perspective.

“It’s so sad just because of the thriving music department that we have on campus. There is a great community, a great sense of community especially in the freshman, we have a really talented class and I know and speaking for all of us we are all shocked, disappointed, and definitely hurting just because there are so many things being taken away from us.” said Megan Hill, Music Education Major.

Hill will be transferring next academic year to continue her major at another school. She expressed her concerns about graduating on time and having to make up classes.

“It also could put me behind in my course plan at another school, I know that there are some classes I am missing at the institution I am transferring to just because I am staying here for the next semester. There will be classes I will have to go and make up, it could affect the time that I graduate.” said Hill.

Transferring schools can be a rough transition for a student after getting settled in.

Hill spoke out about her concerns about moving to a new area.

“It is rough you know, you come to college, you get settled into the place, you live and you learn the campus, you learn the town, I finally don’t have to use a GPS around Marietta, and then to go and have to do it all again is going to be tough.” said Hill.

She expressed how great the community of Marietta College is and how many amazing experiences she had.

“I think that there is a great sense of community here, not just the music department on campus. I came here for leadership week, which was awesome, it was a great it experience it put me finding great friends and my professors have been awesome. There are a lot of reasons that I chose Marietta obviously the closeness, but I loved it when I toured, its just been great for me here.” said Hill.

Hill stated she will miss her professors, especially her voice lessons professor, and friends she has made along the way.

