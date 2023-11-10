PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Andy! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Andy is a 2 - 2.5 year-old collie/shepherd mix at the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

Andy was found at Walmart and no one claimed him.

Andy is very playful and full of energy. He loves squeaky toys and his leash!

He is medium sized, but loves to be a lap dog.

He is good with other dogs. The shelter is unsure about how he is with cats, but they can do a meet-and-greet.

Staff at HSOV say he would do better with older kids; due to his playfulness he may accidently knock a smaller child over.

