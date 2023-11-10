Meet Andy! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Andy is a collie/shepherd mix at the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley
Andy is a collie/shepherd mix at the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Andy! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Andy is a 2 - 2.5 year-old collie/shepherd mix at the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

Andy was found at Walmart and no one claimed him.

Andy is very playful and full of energy. He loves squeaky toys and his leash!

He is medium sized, but loves to be a lap dog.

He is good with other dogs. The shelter is unsure about how he is with cats, but they can do a meet-and-greet.

Staff at HSOV say he would do better with older kids; due to his playfulness he may accidently knock a smaller child over.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Williamson was arrested on seven charges.
Vienna man arrested on seven charges
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Legalized marijuana in Ohio means retraining K9 units, says Washington Co. Sheriff
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Manchin announces he will not seek re-election
The crash is currently under investigation.
Firetruck involved in three-vehicle wreck while responding to fire

Latest News

Andy is a collie/shepherd mix at the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.
Meet Andy! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Andy is a 2.5-year-old collie/shepherd mix at the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley
Meet Andy! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
MJ is a 1.5 year old boxy/bully breed mix at the HSOP.
Meet MJ! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
MJ is the longer waiting dog at the shelter
Meet MJ! WTAP's Pet of the Week