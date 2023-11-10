Obitruary: Wood, Cecilia “CeCe”

Cecilia “CeCe” Wood Obit
Cecilia “CeCe” Wood Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 10, 2023
Cecilia “CeCe” Wood, 73, of Belpre, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 8, 2023, at Water View Pointe in Marietta.

She was the daughter of the late Cecil L. and Betty Huddleston Williams. CeCe was a truck driver by trade and loved to fish.

Cecilia is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Lyons, and Tracy Nash; son, Le’Roy Lyons (Patricia); two sisters, Ramona Grogan, and Eva Dotson (Jason); one brother, Loran Williams; a sister-in-law, Judy Williams; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, CeCe was preceded in death by her daughter, Melinda Fleming; sister, Cheryle Teague; and brother Marvin Williams.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve CeCe’s family.

