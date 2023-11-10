Obituary: Jarvis, Wayne Roger

Wayne Roger Jarvis, 80, passed away peacefully at home on November 9, 2023. He was born in Barberton, OH, but spent the majority of his life in Vienna, WV. Wayne was a son, brother, husband, Dad, Pappaw, and friend, but most of all he was a child of God. Wayne never hesitated to tell anyone and everyone about Jesus. Even up to the end of his life. He served in the Marine Corps for 4 years, and after 23 years with the US Postal Service, he retired as Postmaster at the Williamstown branch. But, he wasn’t ready to quit working. Wayne went on to work for Bowles Rice for several years before deciding it was really time to retire.

In his younger years, he and his wife, Janet, attended Summit Valley UM Church where he served as Sunday school teacher, youth leader, and deacon. They went on to attend the First Assembly of God, Vienna Assembly of God, Little Hocking Church of God, and most recently Thrive Worship Center where he was an elder.

Wayne leaves behind his wife, Janet McVey Jarvis, of 59 years, and daughter, Stephanie (David) Thorn. His grandchildren who cherished their Pappaw: Jay (Malloree) Thorn, Dalton (Samantha) Coggeshall, Sheena (Jake) Frady, and David (Ashley) Thorn. He also had 3 great-grandchildren whom he adored: James Thorn, Milo Frady, and Adaleigh Coggeshall. In addition, he leaves behind brothers Mike (Karen) Jarvis and Bill (Gaye) Jarvis; sisters Sandi (Giles) Ragsdale, Pam Jarvis, Betty Jarvis, and Becky Anderson; sister-in-law Sharon Jarvis, and many beloved nieces and nephews, as well.

Preceding him in death were his father and mother, Hartsell Jarvis and Avenell Kesterson Jarvis; brothers Gary, Jack, and Alan; sister Linda, mother-in-law, Margie McVey; brothers-in-law, Brad Smith and Sam Anderson.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Housecalls Hospice and Dr. Vickie Cox and the staff of Mid-Ohio Valley Medical Group for their loving care of Wayne.

Services will be on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Bill Frey officiating.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery North will military rites by the American Legion Post #15.

Visitation will be Sunday 5-8 pm at the funeral home on Monday one hour prior to the service.

Donations may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com .

