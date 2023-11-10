Obituary: Jeffrey, Lora Jean Myers

Lora Jean Myers Jeffrey, 88, of Vienna, passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Sistersville General Hospital.

She was born October 11, 1935, in Vienna, a daughter of the late James R. and Julia E. Headley Myers.

Jean worked as a long-term employee at Ponderosa Steakhouse. She was an avid bowler, participating in many leagues. Jean was an active member of Relay for Life, even being Grand Marshall for one year. She enjoyed gardening and the Awana Club. Jean was an active lifelong member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Vicki Jeffrey; grandchildren, Shawna Jeffrey, Justin Jeffrey (Kat), Leo Jeffrey, Kal Jeffrey, Emma Jeffrey, and Danny Jeffrey; great-grandchildren, Riley Conley, Bella Jeffrey, Toryn Conley and Freya Jeffrey; beloved nieces, Orlena, Stephanie, Julie Ann, Millie; and beloved nephews, David, Raymond and Bill.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Neely O. Jeffrey; son, Neely O. Jeffrey II; two brothers, Fredrick H. and James Myers; and one sister, Grace Morehead.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, November 13, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna. Burial will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday and at 1:30 till the time of service on Monday at the funeral home.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.