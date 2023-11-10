Obituary: Jones, Joyce Maria

Joyce Maria Jones Obit
Joyce Maria Jones Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 10, 2023
Joyce Maria Jones 48, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away November 5, 2023.  She was the daughter of Jennie Parsons and the Late Lee Parsons. She was a 1993 graduate of Wirt County High School. She graduated from Wood County Technical Center as an LPN and worked for 8 years at Roane General Hospital and then worked at Worthington Nursing Home in Parkersburg.  Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren and her family.  She could light up any room with her smile and laughter.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband Dewayne “Bub” Jones; children Danielle Watson, Alician (Anthony Brunty) Jones, Alexis Jones; grandchildren Lee Lee Murphy, Hunter Shane Murphy, Eddy Kurt Linville and Baylee May Jones and siblings May (Charles) Lynch and Brandy Parsons.

There will be a visitation with the family on Nov. 18, 2023, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home.  A Celebration of Life will be held beginning at 1:30 pm at the funeral home.  Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Jones family.

