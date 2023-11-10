Obituary: Leep, Judith Anne (Woodyard)

Judith Anne (Woodyard) Leep, beloved wife of John Hugh Leep of Vienna, WV, passed into glory on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. She was born on March 14, 1939, the youngest daughter of Richard L Woodyard and Reta Taylor Woodyard. On January 31, 1959, she married the love of her life, John Hugh Leep.

Judy taught and nurtured hundreds of children in her 30 years as a preschool teacher at Sunrise Preschool in Vienna, WV. She was an active and devoted lifelong member of Wayside United Methodist Church. She will be missed by all who were blessed by her generous spirit and kindness. Surviving in addition to her husband are her sons: John H Leep II (Karena), Jay R Leep (Heidi), and Jedd F Leep (Tellie). Granddaughters: Stacy Brookover (Cody), Brittany Barnes (Jerrell), Stephanie Leep (Alex), Dr Sarah Leep and Kristin Leep. Great-grandchildren: Levi Brookover, Emiko Barnes, and Abraham Vaughan. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Reta Woodyard, sisters Sally Ware and Mary Louise Pflug and brothers Richard Woodyard Jr and Gordon Woodyard, and grandson Cole Anthony Leep.

Funeral services will be Monday at 11 AM at the Wayside United Methodist Church, Vienna with Reverend Jeremy Daniels officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday 2-5 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, and one hour prior to services at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Wayside United Methodist Church 3001 Grand Central Avenue Vienna, WV 26105, or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society PO Box 22324 New York, New York 10087.

