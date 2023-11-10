Obituary: Lyons, David G.

David G. Lyons, 83, of Vienna, WV died Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at his home. He was born in Wood County a son of the late Albert Clayton and Bertha Mae (Biles) Lyons.

As an entrepreneur, he owned many businesses in the area over the years including those in the food entertainment industry as well as a car dealership. Early in his career, he was the head of food and beverage service at the historic Chancellor Hotel. As a young man, he was the lead singer for the band Dave Lyons and the Accents. He was an active member of North Parkersburg Baptist Church where he was a Deacon and enjoyed singing in the choir - even playing Santa! Dave was an outstanding baseball player and played for the Parkersburg Independence fast-pitch softball team. He was an avid sports fan, loved playing golf (especially in the Senior League at Worthington Golf Course), meeting his friends for lunch, reading (especially Westerns), and later in life enjoying his time at the fitness center. He loved his animals, never met a stranger and his family was his pride and joy.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-two years Sharon Sue (Hamrick) Lyons; four children David Emerich (Joanna) of Vienna, Renee Sayre (Chuck) of Vienna, Shonna Merrick (Gregory) of Sarasota, FL, and Shane Lyons (Emily) of Tuscaloosa, AL; nine grandchildren Kristian Emerich (Jenn), Brittany Breeden (Kyle), Brennan Sayre (Tierney), Bryce Sayre, Malik Merrick, Milo Merrick, Cameron David Lyons, Brooke Lyons, and Liam Emerich; five great-grandchildren Malia, Kameron, Georgia, Myles, and McKenzie; another great grandchild on the way; and three brothers Douglas Lyons (Sylvia), Thomas Lyons (Helen), and Barry Lyons (Cindy).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Clayton Lyons; two sisters Dorothy Hicks and Bonnie Cheuvront, an infant sister, and a daughter-in-law Kimberly Messerian Lyons.

The family held private services and visitation. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting them with cremation arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to Parkersburg Humane Society, PO Box 392, Parkersburg, WV 26102.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.