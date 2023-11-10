Obituary: Nutter, Patty Lou

Patty Lou Nutter, 85, of Elizabeth, gained her angel wings in the early morning hours of November 8, 2023. She was born October 2, 1938, a daughter of the late Ritchie Doyle Law and Orma Morgan Law Allender.

Patty was a homemaker and a member of the Beulah Hill Presbyterian Church in Elizabeth. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, and word search.

She is survived by her husband of 67 ½ years, William “Bill” Nutter; two daughters, Susan (Mike) Lockhart and Brenda (Paul) Roberts, both of Elizabeth; one son, James E. (Penny) Nutter also of Elizabeth; ten grandchildren, Jason (Erica) Lockhart, Erica Hite, James M. Nutter, William C. (Kayla) Nutter, Darrin (Courtney) Roberts, Alyssa R. (Trey) Smetana, Danny (Chris) Roberts, Ben Roberts; Jocelyn McCumbers and Jaelyn McCumbers; two great-granddaughters, Bristol Hite and Chloe Hite; sister-in-law, Pauline Lockhart and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by one infant daughter, Jacqueline D. Nutter, and one daughter, Katherine D. Nutter; granddaughter, Carrie L. Nutter; two great-granddaughters, Haley D. Myers and Addison P. Myers; sister, Viola Rose Smarr; brother, Lyle Law; niece, Debbie Smarr; grandparents, Bev and Melva Morgan and grandpaw and grandmaw Law.

Funeral services will be at 11 AM, Monday, November 13, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor Bill Stutler officiating. Burial will follow at K of P Cemetery in Elizabeth. Visitation will be from 4 PM-8 PM, Sunday, November 12, 2023 at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Nutter family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

