Obituary: Rowan (Watts), Rhonda Kaye

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Rhonda Kaye Rowan (Watts), 59, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born May 7, 1964, in Nahe, Germany, a daughter of the late Ray Alton Sr. and Lillie Mae Watts (Roy).

Rhonda worked for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources for over 20 years. Her last position she held was a family support supervisor, in which she worked for Wood, Ritchie, Pleasants, and Doddridge counties. She was a member of the Pennsboro Baptist Church. She liked to tend to her garden, flowers, and plants. Rhonda enjoyed camping, taking cruises, lighthouses, and riding four-wheelers and motorcycles.

She is survived by her loving children, Heather Williams (Matt) of Elizabeth, WV and Adam Cronin (Natalie) of Harrisville, WV; grandchildren, Kaleigh Engel, Zachary Hartness, and Miles Cronin; brothers, Ray Watts Jr. (Annette) of Glenville, WV and Kevin Watts (Angela) of Pennsboro, WV; nephews, Anthony White (Jamie) of Martins Ferry, OH, Alexander White (Hannah) of Wilkesboro, NC, and Garrett Watts of Glenville, WV; niece, Alauna Archer (Monty) of Parkersburg, WV; and stepfather of her children for over 15 years, William Rowan of Fairmont, WV.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her nephew, Gabriel White, and loving fur babies, Cookie, Zoey, and Bailey.

Services will be at 1pm, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at McCullough Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV with Pastor Jason Fillmore officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Harmony Cemetery in Pennsboro. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

