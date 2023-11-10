Veteran shares story at Washington County Career Center ahead of Veterans Day

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A 102-year-old veteran was on Zoom to talk to students and faculty at Washington County Career Center in Marietta on Thursday ahead of Veterans Day on Saturday.

Floyd Blair was a pilot in the US Army Air Corps and earned the rank of captain. He served in France, England, Germany, Holland and Belgium. One of the biggest moments of his military career was being a part of D-Day on June 6, 1944.

“The invasion was supposed to come off on the fifth, but because of the weather people who were controlling this thing, that would be a guy by the name of Eisenhower, he decided he wasn’t going to try that with the weather being so bad. I was assigned as a wingman to flight leader at my section. I was in 507, squadron and he said that this was going to be the turning point of the war” said Blair.

He will be turning 103 years old next week on November 15.

