Vienna’s public works director requests raises in multiple city departments, citing staffing concerns

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna’s public works director requested a $3 an hour pay raise for employees in the water and sewer, streets, and storm water departments at Thursday night’s city council meeting.

“If we lose Dave or Jason or Dennis, which is two years outside of retirement, we don’t have anyone to run the water facilities. I’m not going to get a guy up here for what we pay for class two operator,” he said.

Metz expressed concern about the city’s ability to keep sewer, streets, and storm water department employees with their current wages.

To illustrate that their hourly pay is uncompetitive, Metz compared several of Vienna’s positions pay to other local employers as well as what the state would pay.

For Vienna secretarial office personnel, that difference is about $15 per hour lower than the state, according to Metz.

“If I lose my mechanic for any kind of health reasons, which he’s had several, where are you going to find a diesel mechanic, a gas leak mechanic, a certified welder, and a fabricator, and be able to run - he works in the sewer department on weekends on call for $16 an hour?” he said.

Metz also voiced concern over the quality of candidates the city will be able to attract with current wages.

“I interview guys that come in - nice people - I’m thinking this is the guy who we can grow with. This guy says ‘hey what’s your start an hour.’ I say ‘$14.82,’ he said ‘nice knowing ya’ and out the door he goes.”

Metz said there are some of his employees whose departure wouldn’t just impact the sewer, streets, or storm water department. Multiple of his employees also volunteer at the fire department.

“You lose them from my employment and they go to Dupont, they’re not going to be in that volunteer fire department during the day,” he said.

Multiple Vienna employees have left, according to Metz.

“We’ve had good employees that left to go to Parkersburg. We have good employees that have left to go to Dupont. That’s just going to continue to grow and we’re not going to get the quality people back in place for them,” he said.

A couple council members suggested doing a wage study to compare things such as health insurance, benefits, retirement, etc. Council Member Kim Williams suggested preparing that for when they start working on the budget.

Metz said that he’d rather have it done sooner.

“You can wait. I understand. I think you’re making a mistake. I wish you wouldn’t,” he said.

