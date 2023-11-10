World War 2 Veteran turned 99 years old

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Robert McDonald moved around the Pacific during World War Two and celebrated his 99th birthday only a couple of days before Veterans Day.

People from all walks of his life stopped by to visit McDonald or sent cards.

These visits and cards mean a lot to McDonald.

“I am so surprised, and I’m so happy that I have so many good friends. I was almost overtaken by tears because of the friends that I have. I have hundreds of friends; I have a stack of cards about that high,” said McDonald

He said that friends, family, and living a healthy life are how he has managed to make it to 99 years old.

