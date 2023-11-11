Supportive Services for Veteran Families is collecting winter items

An organization will soon be collecting donations for homeless veterans.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Supportive Services for Veteran Families is collecting winter items for homeless veterans.

They’re looking for hats, scarves, gloves, socks, chapstick, toiletries, toothbrushes, etcetera.

They will be accepting donations starting next Wednesday. From there, they’ll be accepting donations every Wednesday through the 29th from 9am to 1pm.

The drop off location is at 1411 Grand Central Avenue suite nine in Vienna.

To schedule a drop off time outside of these hours, call 304-634-0873 or 304-942-6925.

