Turning Back the Dial: Kim Parrish

Kim Parrish is a Parkersburg native who came to WTAP in 1995. An alumna of West Virginia University, Parrish started off as an intern until she received the Weekend Weathercaster position.

“I had been Miss West Virginia, had spent the year throughout my year of service, literally networking the entire state and had sent out numerous applications to become a weather caster or a reporter at the television stations, so when I contacted Roger Sheppard, he knew that I was a hometown celebrity and I would fit right into the work ethic of the station.”

While fulfilling her duties in the Weekend Weathercaster position, Parrish also worked as a reporter. Given that she was a theater major, Parrish said that she had to learn journalism from the bottom up. Something she claims she had great training in.

“Literally, Michael Schlesinger was out on the weekends with me for many weeks, just teaching me how to run a camera, because we, of course, shot all of our video, edited all of our video, wrote all of our packages, wrote all the stories, and then quickly got dressed in the bathroom, threw on a little bit of makeup, and then we went on the air.”

Being from Parkersburg, Parrish said that working in the Mid-Ohio Valley meant a lot to her.

“I’m a hometown girl, so being able to work on WTAP was a dream come true. I had grown up watching WTAP, I’d grown up watching Glenn Wilson give me the news and report the weather to me, so when I got my job at WTAP, I literally had accomplished a goal in life.”

Parrish worked at WTAP for 14 months before she began to work at Q2, a secondary channel for QVC, that lasted for about a year. this eventually led to her earning the position of a show host on QVC... accomplishing her childhood dream of working on national television.

We had a chance to work with celebrities, brand builders, presidents of companies, designers, and inventors, so for me that was an extraordinary opportunity just to learn so much more about marketing and brand building. After I left QVC, I then launched my own clothing collection, the Kim Parrish Collection, which aired at the Home Shopping Network, and it also aired in London, in the UK, on QVC, and the shopping channel in Canada, so I was flying all over the world talking about great fashions and being able to literally design fashions that were affordable, but also helping women build their wardrobes and being able to build their image on a budget. I’ve spent 25 years now being able to work in the TV shopping industry, I’ve shot numerous infomercials as well, I represent Crepe Erase, [with] which I’ve also had a chance to be in several national infomercials with Jane Seymour.

Parrish left off with one more sentiment about her time at WTAP.

“My time at WTAP was instrumental in helping me develop interview skills as well as people skills, and that’s what helped me be able to sit next to celebrities like Joan Rivers, and Kathy Lee Gifford, and Doctor Wayne Dyer, and Al Roker, and being able to interview them about their products, and then also be able to then create my own product line. Being a hometown girl, I was very proud to be able to be on WTAP. When Roger Sheppard was pulling together this team at the time in the early 90s, he pulled together a team of incredibly talented local people, from John Fortney to, you know, of course, Jim Wharton had already been there, to A.J. Fox and myself, and we were we were hometown locals that he had trusted to be able to have that work ethic, as well as the representation to be able to deliver great news in the area and have pride in our hometown, and that’s what Parkersburg is to me. It’s being able to have pride in where we come from, so I’m super proud of being a part of the history of WTAP.”

