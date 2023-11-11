Vienna officials look into the future of Spencer’s Landing

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - At this week’s Vienna City Council meeting, members adopted a resolution that gave WVUP the greenlight to do an economic impact analysis on an amphitheater planned for Spencer’s Landing. The resolution also allocated $15,000 to pay for that analysis.

WTAP has more on what that analysis entails as well as a brush up on what officials have in store for Spencer’s Landing.

Chris Mancuso, one of the resolution’s sponsors, said, “Developing a property that was once a brownfield that had to be remediated so that it was even safe to move dirt around down there and see that become a park, I think would be a huge success story for the City of Vienna.”

Plans for an amphitheater came out of a community survey the city conducted years ago, according to Mancuso.

“One of the biggest things that came up was a need for an amphitheater or like a gathering space in the community,” he said.

Mancuso said that amphitheater plans were solidified as a part of a Spencer’s Landing concept plan, which was approved by council last year.

“The big pieces of that - the amphitheater is obviously a big one, concessions, and restroom facilities,” he said.

Mancuso emphasized the importance of developing both Spencer’s Landing and the 12th Street properties, pointing to them being the only city-owned properties with riverfront access.

“The development of those properties is crucial to public access to the Ohio River, potential economic development, and drawing people into the community,” he said.

Mancuso added that officials are looking into a boat dock and kayak launch, potentially for the 12th Street property.

“..., so that we can have more open space at Spencer’s Landing for festivals and other types of outdoor activities,” he explained.

WVUP’s economic impact analysis will study whether or not the amphitheater will benefit the community as well as how to get the most community benefit out it, according to Mancuso.

He explained with an example of the type of thing WVUP will look into.

“You know, how many events should we host there a year to make it profitable for not just the city but also for local businesses and hotels and restaurants and all that,” he said.

Mancuso hopes to see Spencer’s Landing become a focal point for Vienna.

He’s hoping the city hires a landscape architecture firm to get cost estimates as well as figure out details such as a plan of how to go about developing the Spencer’s Landing concept plan in an affordable way.

A few weeks ago, Vienna officials held a community meeting for locals to give their input on the future of Spencer’s Landing. Mancuso thinks more of these could come as the Spencer’s Landing concept plan design is further developed.

