Wood County Circuit Court prepares new system for jurors

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County has a new system to contact jurors.

Their old system was not automated so court staff called jurors individually, which took time.

The new system is automated so those pulled-to-be jurors will receive the call at the same time.

With spam calls happening to everyone all of the time, Wood County Circuit Clerk Celeste Ridgway wants to let you know that the calls could happen when the court is closed.

“What concerned us was, say we have a juror coming out for a trial on Tuesday, we will send a notification out to those jurors pulled on Saturday. I know a lot of people would think, and I would too, courts are closed on Saturday, why would I be getting a phone call,” said Ridgway.

She says the messages will say something along the lines of “This is the Wood County Circuit Clerk and you have been selected for jury duty...”

The new system will be used starting on Monday Nov. 13.

