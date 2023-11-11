Wood County Circuit Court prepares new system for jurors

Wood County Court House
Wood County Court House(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman and Chase Campbell
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County has a new system to contact jurors.

Their old system was not automated so court staff called jurors individually, which took time.

The new system is automated so those pulled-to-be jurors will receive the call at the same time.

With spam calls happening to everyone all of the time, Wood County Circuit Clerk Celeste Ridgway wants to let you know that the calls could happen when the court is closed.

“What concerned us was, say we have a juror coming out for a trial on Tuesday, we will send a notification out to those jurors pulled on Saturday. I know a lot of people would think, and I would too, courts are closed on Saturday, why would I be getting a phone call,” said Ridgway.

She says the messages will say something along the lines of “This is the Wood County Circuit Clerk and you have been selected for jury duty...”

The new system will be used starting on Monday Nov. 13.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Legalized marijuana in Ohio means retraining K9 units, says Washington Co. Sheriff
Robert Williamson was arrested on seven charges.
Vienna man arrested on seven charges
Last month Marietta College cut 10 academic programs giving students the option to change their...
Marietta College student speaks out about transferring
Joyce Maria Jones Obit
Obituary: Jones, Joyce Maria
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme

Latest News

WTAP takes a look back at what made the station what it is today.
Looking back at WTAP’s history after 70 years on air
WTAP's history
WTAP's history
Vienna City Council greenlights economic impact analysis for the planned Spencer's Landing...
Vienna officials look into the future of Spencer’s Landing
An organization will soon be collecting donations for homeless veterans.
Supportive Services for Veteran Families is collecting winter items