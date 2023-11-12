Church collects food for Disabled American Veterans

An area church continued its tradition of giving to veterans in need.
By Alexander King
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - An area church continued its tradition of giving to veterans in need.

On Veterans Day, the Murphytown United Methodist Church (UMC) held its annual food drive for Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32. Members of the church sat outside to collect not only food items but also sanitary items for veterans in need.

Anyone who wanted to donate goods was encouraged to drive by and drop them off.

United Methodist Church Pastor Mary Zimmer shared why she believes supporting DAV Chapter 32 is an important mission.

“We’ve always supported the DAV Chapter 32 food pantry. We collect food and funds every month and on Veterans Day we want to especially notify and let them know that we so much appreciate the service they’ve done for our country and we just want to support them in any way that we can,” said Zimmer.

One church member said that Murphytown UMC has been supporting the DAV chapter for 20 years or more.

