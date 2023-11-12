Hundreds line Washington avenue for Veterans Day parade

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hundreds of people lined Washington Avenue for Parkersburg’s annual Veterans Day parade.

The parade began at the horseshoe at Parkersburg High School before traveling to Parkersburg’s City Park.

Spectators waved American flags and caught candy from the various floats and parade participants.

Bands from Parkersburg South and Parkersburg High Schools marched in the parade along with veterans of all ages.

Carlin’s Battery D fired their cannon during the playing of the National Anthem.

Ryan Rolston said it is a humbling experience to honor veterans.

“It’s a luxury, it’s a freedom. Like I said, they all fought for our freedom to be able to do what we want to do in our lives and it’s a humbling thing to be able to honor them in this experience. Other parts of the world don’t have that freedom and we have that freedom because they fought and some of them lost their lives.”

World War II veteran Ray Brown, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday, was one of the veterans honored by the crowd gathered at city park for the closing ceremony.

