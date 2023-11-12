Marietta Veterans Day Parade draws support for veterans

The City of Marietta held its Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 11, starting on the corner...
The City of Marietta held its Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 11, starting on the corner of Hart and Fourth Streets at 10 a.m.(Alexander King)
By Alexander King
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Marietta held its Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 11, starting on the corner of Hart and Fourth Streets at 10 a.m.

Several community groups and organizations marched and drove the parade route, waving patriotic flags and passing out candy for the children in attendance. Sirens could be heard throughout downtown as first responders signaled their appreciation of veterans.

Parade spectator Stephanie Marvin explained why she enjoyed the parade, as well as why she believes in supporting veterans.

“My grandfather was a veteran. My dad’s a veteran. They went through a lot whether they went to war or they just served, and I think it’s brave for what they do because I don’t think I could ever go through what they’ve gone through, so I think they deserve to be recognized for their sacrifices,” said Marvin.

The procession made its way to Muskingum Park, where a ceremony followed.

