Veterans Walk of Honor adds new bricks to walkway

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Veterans Walk of Honor along Front Street in Marietta added new bricks to its walkway this Veterans Day.

In a tradition that City Councilmember Harley Noland said has been going on for twenty years or more, members of the community are able to purchase bricks as a tribute to loved ones who served in the armed forces. Bricks can be purchased for $75 apiece.

The money generated through brick sales goes to maintenance of the Ohio National Guard Armory Building, which serves as a multipurpose center.

Sisters Debbie Harris and Terri Wilson were there to lay a brick in memory of their father, who they said served in the Korean War.

They expressed their pleasure with the Veterans Walk of Honor.

“The way it’s set up, it’s just accomodating. It’s beautiful landscaping. It’s (a) beautiful fountain (and) benches. Again, the location is just perfect,” said Wilson.

“Brightens the downtown area where a lot of people walk and it’s easy to get to,” said Harris.

Those interested in purchasing a brick can reach out to Jan Powell at (740) 706-7770.

Councilmember Noland said memorial bricks for people other than veterans can be purchased and laid on the sidewalk running along Front Street.

