Vietnam Veteran shares unifying message during Veterans Day Ceremony

The Vienna Veterans Day ceremony took place at Spencer’s Landing near the Gold Star Memorial.
Griffith closed his speech by welcoming those in attendance to look through his book of Wood County natives that lost their lives in World War II.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Veterans Day ceremony took place at Spencer’s Landing near the Gold Star Memorial.

Veterans, firefighters, police and area residents gathered at Spencer’s Landing for a Veterans Day ceremony.

Flags for Heroes were placed at Spencer’s Landing by the Wood County Marine Corps League Detachment 1087.

Speaker Russell Griffith, Specialist 5th Class of the U.S. Army said Veterans Day for him is a time to reflect on his service and those he served with from different ethnicities, religions and backgrounds.

“We were as one during war time in Vietnam and that means a lot to me. With what’s going around today in the United States, a lot of hatred, a lot of people parading and showing different sides of hate. I’m hoping we come together and do away with this hatred between different nationalities and different people.”

Griffith said he would be remiss if he did not think of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“I’m just thankful that I made it home and I thank God for bringing me through the times I served. I only felt threatened with my life four times in Vietnam, and I was very fortunate I wasn’t in everyday threat for my life like a lot of them who served. I just can’t imagine being in threat every day that you serve in Vietnam.”

Griffith closed his speech by welcoming those in attendance to look through his book of Wood County natives that lost their lives in World War II.

Wood County residents who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War were also recognized.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We sit down with Kim Parrish as she remembers her time at WTAP.
Turning Back the Dial: Kim Parrish
Football Scores from November 10
2023 Football Frenzy Week 13 Recap
Rhonda Kaye Rowan (Watts) Obit
Obituary: Rowan (Watts), Rhonda Kaye
Ronda Cheryl (Hendrickson) Gillette Obit
Obituary: Gillette, Ronda Cheryl (Hendrickson)
An organization will soon be collecting donations for homeless veterans.
Supportive Services for Veteran Families is collecting winter items

Latest News

Bands from Parkersburg South and Parkersburg High Schools marched in the parade.
Hundreds line Washington avenue for Veterans Day parade
Veteran Robert McDonald shares what it means to be able to celebrate his 99th birthday with...
World War 2 veteran turned 99 years old
The importance of collaborating to better serve area veterans was highlighted at a free...
WTAP and VFW Post 1212 host free lunch for veterans
The City of Marietta held its Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 11, starting on the corner...
Marietta Veterans Day Parade draws support for veterans