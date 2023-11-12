Vietnam Veteran shares unifying message during Veterans Day Ceremony

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Veterans Day ceremony took place at Spencer’s Landing near the Gold Star Memorial.

Veterans, firefighters, police and area residents gathered at Spencer’s Landing for a Veterans Day ceremony.

Flags for Heroes were placed at Spencer’s Landing by the Wood County Marine Corps League Detachment 1087.

Speaker Russell Griffith, Specialist 5th Class of the U.S. Army said Veterans Day for him is a time to reflect on his service and those he served with from different ethnicities, religions and backgrounds.

“We were as one during war time in Vietnam and that means a lot to me. With what’s going around today in the United States, a lot of hatred, a lot of people parading and showing different sides of hate. I’m hoping we come together and do away with this hatred between different nationalities and different people.”

Griffith said he would be remiss if he did not think of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“I’m just thankful that I made it home and I thank God for bringing me through the times I served. I only felt threatened with my life four times in Vietnam, and I was very fortunate I wasn’t in everyday threat for my life like a lot of them who served. I just can’t imagine being in threat every day that you serve in Vietnam.”

Griffith closed his speech by welcoming those in attendance to look through his book of Wood County natives that lost their lives in World War II.

Wood County residents who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War were also recognized.

