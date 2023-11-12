Washington County Sheriff not seeking reelection in 2024

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks won’t be seeking reelection next year.

Mincks was first elected Sheriff in 2004 and has been reelected five times since. Prior to becoming sheriff, Mincks had a long career in the military and law enforcement.

Mincks said one personal highlight of his time as sheriff is the office’s efforts to combat the drug epidemic in the Mid-Ohio Valley. He said another high point is the development of the cold case unit, which has worked to close several cases for the office.

“One of them was the death, the murder, of our chief deputy here, Joe Clark,” Mincks said of the cases the unit has worked on. “And the cold case guys worked on that, and we were able to obtain a conviction for the guy.”

Mincks endorsed Mark Warden, currently the chief deputy of the Sheriff’s Office, for the 2024 sheriff race.

Mincks started his career in naval intelligence in the 1960s and went on to work in forensic accounting as a special agent for the United States Treasury Department. He said after he retires in 2025, he plans to return to some forensic accounting work.

