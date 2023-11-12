WTAP and VFW Post 1212 host free lunch for veterans

By Alexander King
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The importance of collaborating to better serve area veterans was highlighted on Friday, Nov. 10 at a free luncheon for veterans.

WTAP News and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1212 partnered to serve the meal. Members of both organizations were present to assist with the luncheon.

Other organizations focused on helping veterans also attended. Mike Sigler of Helmets to Hardhats was there to see if any veterans needed assistance.

“We know what they bring to the table and we can help them have a good job instead of going from one dead end job to another. I’ve got literature here for Helmets to Hardhats. Hoping to get some vets to come see us,” said Sigler.

Sarah Holt of Project Healing Waters also attended to connect with veterans. Project Healing Waters uses fly fishing as a form of therapy for veterans. VFW Post 1212 presented her a $1,500 check for the nonprofit. Holt described the mission of the organization.

“Our main focus is to work with veterans and injured active military service personal on their journeys of healing through fly fishing. We have a very active program here right in Parkersburg. We meet regularly. It’s just a great place for veterans to come together (to) learn about fly fishing and build a really strong bond,” said Holt.

Post Commander of VFW Post 1212 Daniel Close said he enjoyed seeing so many veterans enjoying a meal together. He extended an offer for any interested veterans to join their post.

“Come in and do an application, and if you are a veteran we would be more than glad to have you join the organization. If you wanted to volunteer we have quite a few different events that we do throughout the year,” said Close.

This was the second year that WTAP News has partnered with VFW Post 1212 for the luncheon. It is a tradition they plan to continue.

