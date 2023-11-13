Movement Monday with Stacy! This week is a full body workout

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

This week’s workout focuses on the full body!

This week uses kettlebells. Stacy reminds that you can do a certain number of reps if you’d like, but she prefers 20 second intervals.

Sumo squat- 20 seconds. Point your toes outward. Squat down, keeping your chest up and look out. This will work your inner thighs, quads, and core .



Rest - You can rest for 10-20 seconds or go straight into the next move.



Kettlebell swing- 20 seconds. This is a hip hinge exercise. Squat down keeping your chest up- the kettlebell will be down. As you stand, swing the kettlebell out in front of you. Stacy points out that the power comes from the hips. You’re working the shoulders and core when you squat and quads when you come up.



Rest - You can rest for 10-20 seconds or go straight into the next move.



Suitcase- This works the side obliques and shoulders. With your feet in a neutral stance, have the kettlebell in one hand, put the other hand on your waist. Bend over at your side, Stacy says to aim for the knee. Stand up and repeat on the same side. Switch, repeat on the other side.

Rest - You can rest for 10-20 seconds or go straight into the next move.

Pirate Ship - Squat down, keeping your chest up. The kettlebell should be down between your legs. As you stand swing the kettlebell up and to the left side, creating a diagonal line with your body. Bring the kettlebell back and squat down, stand up and swing to the right side. Keep repeating.

Repeat all movements - you can repeat the movements if you would like.



You can see the moves demonstrated and further explained in the story’s video.

You can read more about on Stacy Houser and Temple Challenge on her website: https://www.thetemplechallenge.com/how-it-started

You should consult with your doctor before doing any activities.

