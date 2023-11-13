November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This month is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and according to American Cancer Society Senior Development Manager Carmen Hathaway, Lung Cancer is the second most common cancer in the U.S.

According to Lung Cancer Survivor Scott Bibbee, screening for Lung Cancer is important and easy.

“All of the doctors and oncologists will just take an x-ray to start investigating, and then you go from there. If you have any concerns at all, don’t put it off because it could be too late.”

Bibbee’s Lung Cancer was not caused by smoking, though Hathaway said 1 in 5 deaths are due to smoking.

To promote not smoking the American Cancer Society holds an event called the Great American Smokeout which is designed to help you stop smoking.

“It’s a day for them to consider stopping for one day. If you can do it for one day, then try for two. Use the resources that are available on cancer.org to help stop smoking.”

Along with the great American smoke out the society wants people to try and walk 30 miles in 30 days.

“It’s a great way to raise awareness for lung cancer, to look at those guidelines on cancer.org or by calling our national cancer information center (800-227-2345). Mainly, get that information out there that there are guidelines; and ways to stay healthy by walking.”

The Great American Smokeout will take place Nov. 16. For more information on the Great American Smokeout or how to stop smoking you can visit Great American Smokeout - American Cancer Society.

For more information on lung cancer and ways to prevent it you can visit American Cancer Society - Lung Cancer.

