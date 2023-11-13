Obituary: Bolian, Jr., Sam

Sam Bolian, Jr., 98, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away November 12, 2023, at Wyngate Senior Living.

He was born on May 31, 1925, in Brookhaven, MS, the son of the late Sam and Eula Summers Bolian.

Sam proudly served his country in the US Navy. Following his discharge from service he graduated from Mississippi State University. While attending the university he married his wife of forty-six years, Donis O’Quinn Bolian.

He joined DuPont and worked at the Savannah River Plant in South Carolina with the Atomic Energy Commission. With his promotions, he moved to DuPont Washington Works as a Certified Electrical Engineer and worked with the Instrument Standards Commission. He retired in 1985 after thirty-five years with the company. In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. Sam was an active member of Emmanuel Baptist Church where he served as an usher, deacon, and Sunday School Superintendent.

He is survived by his son Joe Bolian (Brenda), granddaughter Kristen Hudnall-Bolian (Amanda) and their children Paxton, and Ainsley, and granddaughter Jennifer Schoenhut (Keith) and their children Jonah, Elijah, and Samuel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Donis O’Quinn Bolian in 1994 and second wife Mary Douglass Bolian in 2008.

The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 on Thursday as they remember Sam. The family would like to thank the staff of Wyngate and Amedisys Hospice for all their care and compassion. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

