Obituary: Griffin, David R.

David R. Griffin, 67, of Parkersburg, passed away at Camden Clark Medical Center on Sunday, November 12, 2023. He was born June 28, 1956, to Rosemary Griffin Hopkins and the late Lyman W. Griffin.

He enjoyed golfing, horseback riding with Carla, working outdoors, beach vacations, sitting on the patio drinking his coffee enjoying the morning sunrise, hiking, walking, swimming, mowing on his riding mower, family, and most importantly his wife.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife, Carla Griffin, of 38 years; two daughters, Amy Griffin Dearth of Mineral Wells and Rachael Griffin Walcutt of Parkersburg; one step-daughter, Kayla Dawn Hashman (Jeremy) of St. Marys; one step-son Michael Peter Westbrook of New York City; one brother, Gregory Griffin of Roseboro, NC; and two grandchildren, Payton Hashman and Sheria MaryAnn Hashman.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by one brother, Jason Griffin; and step-father, Everett Hopkins.

Per David’s wishes, there will be no services at this time.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Griffin family.

