Obituary: Hamrick, Lester Edward

Lester Edward Hamrick, 89, passed away Sunday morning, November 12, 2023. Born October 14, 1934, in Webster Springs, West Virginia, he is the son of the late Freeda Hofstetter and Denver Hamrick. Lester enlisted in the U.S. Army in January of 1949 at the age of 15 saw action in Korea and had two tours of Vietnam. The U.S. Army recognized his honorable service with many commendations such as 2 Bronze Stars and a Silver Star. He retired from the U.S. Army after 21 years of service to his country.

He returned to West Virginia and was employed in the oil and gas industry until he retired. He then became a shuttle bus driver for a Buckhannon ophthalmologist, which he genuinely enjoyed. An avid gardener and one who enjoyed being outdoors as much as possible could only be interrupted in the fall to watch his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. Lester was devoted to his family and treasured his relationships with others he met in the community. He was the loving husband of the late Elenetta R. Sparks for 57 years and cared for her for 15 years after she had a debilitating stroke. And he never missed a sporting competition that his son was involved with from public school through college.

He is survived by his son, Stephen Hamrick; brother Garl Hamrick of WV and a sister, Patty Walker of Mansfield, OH. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Eugene, Gartsel, and Doug Hamrick; and a grandson, Benjamin W. Hamrick.

A private graveside service with military honors will be held at Buckhannon Memorial Cemetery, “Heavner’s Cemetery.

