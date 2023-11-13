Obituary: Harrington, Jackie David

Jackie David Harrington went to be with his Lord & Savior on November 10, 2023. He was born in Hope, AR on January 27, 1955, and was the son of the last Jackie and Hazel. He loved Jesus, was the biggest Trump fan, was a carpenter, and was a jack of all trades.

Those left to remember him, his daughter & caretaker for four years, Sheena Gourley (John), and his two sons, James Harrington (Julie), and Shane Harrington. His grandchildren, Jon Gourley, Kelsie Gourley, Jaylin Gourley, Rae Harrington, Drake Harrington, Harlie Harrington, Brittany Hathcock, Colton Hathcock, Brook Wibbelsman, Madison Harrington, Jordan Harrington, Alivia Harrington, and 14 great-grandbabies.

Also surviving are his siblings, Sharron, Jayna, Buddy, Jeff, Monty, Brian, James, and Kim, his bonus Mom, Mona Harrignton, and his loving companions and dogs, Jenny, Ed, Jasper, and Jax. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, and his four best friends, Mike Bearden, Bill M, Julie & Steve, and Frank Brown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel Freeman and Jackie Harrington, and one sister, Beverly Hamilton.

A special thanks to his pcp Rachel March and nurses, his would clinic Dr., Dr Johnson and his nurses, and Amedysis Hospice.

There will be a visitation on Sunday, November 12, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.

There will be no services. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

