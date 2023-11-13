Obituary: Kot, Barbara A.

Barbara A. Kot, age 70, of Harrisville, WV departed this life on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at her residence. She was born on May 21, 1953, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the daughter of the late William and Jimmie Green Jones.

Barbara was a homemaker who enjoyed making crafts and was a member of the Westmount Baptist Church and the American Sign Language Organization.

Barbara is survived by daughters, Jill Mahr (Daniel), Johnstown, PA, and Paula Kell (David), Harrisville, WV; brothers, Jimmie Jones, Robert Jones, and Terry Jones all of North Carolina; grandchildren, Cheyenne Reed, Austin Reed, Dellano Mahr, Jordan Bryson and Vincent Mahr; great-grandchildren, Synithia Barber, Alexandria Reed, Jessie Craig, and Edward Seely.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents William and Jimmie Jones; and husband, Stanley Kot.

In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated with no services. Raiguel Funeral Home assisted the family with her arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at https://www.mcculloughraiguel.com/

