Obituary: Munday, Kenneth

Kenneth Munday, 89, of Munday, WV, passed away at Cedar Grove Assisted Living on November 9, 2023. He was the son of the late Leonard and Ada Bell Munday. A graduate of Wirt County High School, he was drafted into the U. S Army at the end of the Korean Conflict stationed in Germany where he was a mechanic on heavy equipment. Before leaving for the service, he married his wife of 61 years, the late Phyllis Munday. Upon returning from military duty, he worked for Putnam Oil Drilling and then DuPont where he retired. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening and loved sports, attending many Wirt County and WVU games.

He is survived by his children Pam (Steve) Lifke, Melissa (Steve) Hopkins, and Mike (Melissa) Munday; grandchildren Claire Lifke, Evan Lifke, Nikolas Hopkins, Cameron (Bailey) Hopkins, Madison (Cory) Bennett and Lynsey (Dylan Jenkins) Munday.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Wolverton Cemetery, Munday Road, Munday, WV. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of their father to the Hope Shop Food Pantry, Elizabeth, WV, in care of Matheny Whited Funeral Home, PO Box 639, Elizabeth, WV 26143. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Munday family.

