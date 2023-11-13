Obituary: Murphy, Richard Charles

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Richard Charles Murphy, 65, of Marietta passed away at his home after a long illness on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

He was born on January 27, 1958, in Marietta a son of Arthur and Dorothy Farley Murphy.  He loved playing with his grandchildren and doing yard work.  He had been employed as a car detailer until his retirement in 2020.

On November 23, 1984, he married Joyce Ann Lowe Murphy who survives with children: Sherry (Tom) Moore, Eugene (Belinda) Grahame, Michael Grahame, and Missy Gutherie all of Marietta; 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Cathy Vandale and Rhonda Murphy both of Marietta.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Brandy Hardman, son-in-law Shawn Hardman; 4 brothers, Bill, Allen, Dave, and Ed, sister Alana Peton and mother-in-law Velma Lowe.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (Nov. 14) at 1:00 pm with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park.  The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11:00 until 1:00.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

