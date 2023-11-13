Obituary: Taylor, Christina B.

Christina B. Taylor of Mineral Wells, WV passed away Sunday, November 12, 2023, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Port Homer, OH, a daughter of the late Johnny and Helen Ruth Kibble. Christina had previously worked for the American Viscose Company (FMC Corporation) and for the Wood County Schools System. She was a member of the Sunrise Church of Christ.

Christina is survived by two daughters, Dixie Vaughan (Joe) of Davisville, WV, and Sabrena Watson (Carlton) of Kissimmee, FL; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one nephew, George Pickens of Mechanicsburg, PA and several great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bernard W. Boston; second husband, Billy D. Taylor; infant son, baby Boston and her sister, Delores F. Spencer.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 16, 2023, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Elvis Galbreath officiating. The interment will be at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please visit or perform an act of kindness for an elderly person.

