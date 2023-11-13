Obituary: Wolfe, Bard Alton

BARD WOLFE, PORSCHE, AND FERRARI RESTORATION EXPERT DIES AT 83

Bard Alton Wolfe, 83, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 26th, 2023.

He was born on May 14, 1940, to Alton and Kathleen Wolfe of Ripley, West Virginia.

Bard attended Parkersburg High School and graduated in 1958. He met his loving wife Marjorie Jane Wolfe at PHS, whom he married on May 12, 1979.

Bard is survived by his wife Marjorie; his two sons from a previous marriage, Brad Wolfe and Russell Wolfe of Fort Wayne, Indiana; his two stepchildren Mike Hefner of Birmingham, Alabama, and Sharri Hefner of Santa Monica, California. He leaves them with many memories of Porsche 356 and Ferrari GT test drives.

During his early professional life, he worked in computer sales, most notably Wang Computers. He left computer sales to pursue his dream of restoring Porsche 356s and Ferrari GTs, where his passion and attention to detail made him sought out by Porsche and Ferrari collectors worldwide.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alton and Kathleen Wolfe and his brother David Wolfe.

Memorial services will be on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. A time of gathering for family and friends will be one hour prior to services. Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

