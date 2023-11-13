Ohio primary elections: deadlines for candidates, registration

By Chase Campbell
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With this year’s Ohio general election in the rearview mirror, election officials in the state are looking toward next year’s primary election on March 19.

A number of local officials in Washington County are up for reelection, including the county prosecutor and the treasurer. With Sheriff Larry Mincks not running for reelection, Greg Nohe and Mark Warden are running against each other for his seat in the primary.

Candidates have until December 20th to file a declaration of candidacy. That’s also the deadline for local ballot items to be filed. Washington County Board of Elections Director Mandy Amos says she expects this election to be a busy one. “We will have to get more poll workers for an election like next year, where we expect a higher turnout of voters, so that’s one thing that’s a little different,” Amos said.

Looking at statewide races, a lot of attention is being paid to the Republican primary for Sherrod Brown’s seat in the US Senate. To vote in the primary, voters need to register by Feb. 20. Amos said complete information for ballots should be available by early January.

