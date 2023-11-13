Sex offender wanted for escape found in Nelsonville by police

Sex offender wanted by police found in Nelsonville
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - A man wanted by police for escape was found in Nelsonville.

Michael Maffin is a registered sex offender.

Police say he was last registered in Franklin County but failed to report for required registration.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office got an anonymous tip about his location.

They found him at a house on Adams Street in Nelsonville.

The Athen’s County Sheriff Smith said he would like to thank the people who came forward so they could find him.

